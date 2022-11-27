President Barzani meets with former PM Abdul-Mahdi, cleric al-Hakim

Shafaq News/ The President of Iraq's region of Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani, convened separate meetings with the head of al-Hekmah movement Ammar al-Hakim and former Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi in the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, on Sunday.

According to an official readout by his office, Barzani and Abdul-Mahdi exchanged views on the latest political situation in Iraq, stressing the need to uphold Iraq's new government and meet the demands of all the Iraqi people and communities.

The two leaders laid emphasis on cooperation between Iraq's different parties in order to address the country's problems and achieve security and stability.

President Barzani's meeting with the leader of al-Hekmah movement also attached importance to unity, cooperation, and mutual tolerance in the country's bids to cope with the ongoing challenges and help the government implement its program.

Barzani and al-Hakim said that the authorities in both Baghdad and Erbil should work together to address the country's problems, including the differences between the federal and regional governments and the country's security and sovereignty.