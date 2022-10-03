President Barzani meets with PM al-Kadhimi in Erbil
Category: Iraq News
Shafaq News / Prime Minister, Mr. Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, met today, Monday, with the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani.
The meeting focused on discussing the latest developments in the political process and the efforts made by the Federal Government and the Kurdistan Regional Government to converge the viewpoints of the political actors, maintain civil peace, and adopt dialogue as the only approach for producing solutions.
The two parties highlighted the fact that the blood and lives of Iraqis, and the preservation of public and private properties, is an objective and a goal, stressing that everyone is required to cooperate with the security forces and facilitate performing their duties to maintain the security and stability of Iraq.
The two sides discussed recent security developments and targeting areas in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, stressed the need to respect Iraqi sovereignty, and refused to turn Iraq into an arena for regional score-settling, stressing the commitment of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to good-neighborly relations and that Iraqi territories will not be a source of threat to neighboring countries.