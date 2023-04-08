President Barzani meets with Iraqi Parliament Speaker and Head of State of Law Coalition to discuss political developments

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, President Barzani meets, in Baghdad, with Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohamad Al-Halboosi, and the Head of State of Law Coalition, Nuri Al-Maliki, to discuss political developments

According to the Kurdish Presidency, President Barzani and Al-Halboosi exchanged views on the draft budget law currently awaiting voting in the House of Representatives, stressing its critical role in "reviving the economic situation and resuming work and projects."

They also emphasized the significance of the agreement between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government, warning that failure to implement this agreement would harm Iraq's public revenues.

The meeting with Al-Maliki focused on discussing the latest developments in the political situation in Iraq and the steps taken to implement the program of the Iraqi federal government.

The two sides stressed the importance of cooperation between the Iraqi political forces and parties to overcome difficulties and solve the country's problems.

The meeting included discussions about Erbil-Baghdad relations and the situation and latest developments in the region in general.