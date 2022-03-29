President Barzani meets the head of the Iraqi national project

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met today with the head of the Iraqi national project, Jamal Al-Dhari.

A statement by the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region said that the two sides discussed the latest developments in Iraq, the ongoing efforts to hold the Presidential vote session, and the process for nominating a new Prime Minister.

The two sides stressed the need for overcoming the obstacles hindering the political process in a way that serves that country's interest.