President Barzani invites Iraqi parties to Erbil

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, expressed concern over the recent political and security developments in the country.

President Barzani called in a statement on Sunday on all parties to exercise self-restraint and resort to dialogue to address all differences.

"Although we reflect the people's right to organize peaceful demonstrations, we also stress the importance of protecting state institutions, as well as the security, lives and properties of citizens and state employees."

He added, "The people of Iraq deserve a better life and a better future. It is the responsibility of all parties to cooperate to get Iraq out of this critical, dangerous situation."

The President indicated that the Kurdistan Region will remain a part of the solution, "we call on the concerned Iraqi parties to come to Erbil, their second capital, and start an open dialogue to reach an agreement that serves the interest of the country.