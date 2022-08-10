Report

President Barzani hosts the Kurdish parties to discuss the issue of the elections

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-10T08:48:18+0000
President Barzani hosts the Kurdish parties to discuss the issue of the elections

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani held a meeting with the Kurdish forces and parties, to discuss the upcoming parliamentary elections issue.

This is the third meeting in the presence of the UN Special Representative, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.

Last January, Barzani, signed a decree for holding the elections in October, 2022.

However, the High Electoral Commission informed the Regional Government that it needs six months of preparation to hold the elections.

