President Barzani discusses with Raisi enhancing relations between the two countries

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-06T12:44:20+0000
President Barzani discusses with Raisi enhancing relations between the two countries

Shafaq News/ Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi said that the current conditions are appropriate to establish stronger and broader cooperation in various sectors with the Kurdistan Region.

During his meeting with the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, Raisi described the relations between Iran and Iraq as rooted and sincere, adding that the interaction with Iraq, especially the Kurdistan Region, is below the required level, "we must take firm steps to provide the well-being of our peoples."

The Iranian president stressed the importance of maintaining a stable situation in the region, pointing out that "arrogant" countries that seek hegemony have never taken effective steps to stabilize security in the region, but rather raise problems by stirring up strife.

For his part, the President of the Kurdistan Region said, "we are determined to open a new chapter in the economic, cultural and political relations as part of Iraq."

