President Barzani discusses the security development with Al-Khazali

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-23T05:37:05+0000
Shafaq News/ Continuing his meetings in Baghdad, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani met with the head of Asai'b Ahl Al-Haq Movement, Qais Al-Khazali.

The meeting addressed the country's latest security and political developments and the war against "terrorism."

Both sides stressed the need to support the new federal government headed by Muhamad Shia'a Al-Sudani and the cooperation of the political parties to "protect the security and stability of Iraq and provide a better life for the citizens."

Discussions also focused on the recent bombing and targeting of the Kurdistan Region by neighboring countries.

