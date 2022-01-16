President Barzani discusses the Presidential election with the UK ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's President, Nechirvan Barzani, received on Sunday the Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Iraq, Mark Bryson-Richardson, in the Region's capital city, Erbil.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, President Barzani discussed with his guest the latest updates on the political situation, the election of the Parliament Speaker and his deputies, talks between the Iraqi parties, the election of the President, the government formation, Baghdad-Erbil relations, and the relation with the UK.

President Barzani highlighted the importance of political stability in the country and the mutual trust and understandings between the different parties and components for achieving a better future.

The two sides laid emphasis on uniting the positions between the Kurdish political parties in Baghdad and hoped that the ongoing talks would grow out to political stability.

The UK diplomat reiterated his country's support to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and thanked the President for his contributions in reforming the Ministry of Peshmerga.

The meeting touched upon the recent security developments and the attacks on political parties' headquarters, the pandemic, the political situation in Iraq and the Middle East, among a spectrum of other issues of mutual interest.