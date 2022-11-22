Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Barzani discuss the Army-Peshmerga cooperation

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-22T17:17:10+0000
President Barzani discuss the Army-Peshmerga cooperation

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, and the chairman of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) Commission, Falih al-Fayyadh, discussed in a Tuesday meeting Iran and Turkey's violations of Iraq's territorial sovereignty, an official readout by the former's office said.

President Barzani's meeting with al-Fayyadh touched upon the situation in Iraq and the security challenges facing it, the readout said.

The meeting laid emphasis on expanding the cooperation between the Peshmerga forces, army, and other security forces in Iraq's endeavors to eradicate ISIS presence in country and the territories covered by Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution in particular.

"The bombardment of the Kurdistan region by neighboring countries was also discussed during the meeting," it concluded.

related

Nechirvan Barzani returns to Erbil from a three-day visit to Baghdad

Date: 2021-04-12 17:18:38
Nechirvan Barzani returns to Erbil from a three-day visit to Baghdad

President Barzani: we managed to find common ground to resolve the political impasse in Iraq

Date: 2022-05-22 10:52:29
President Barzani: we managed to find common ground to resolve the political impasse in Iraq

President Barzani: solving problems with Baghdad is the key to stability

Date: 2022-06-30 09:23:17
President Barzani: solving problems with Baghdad is the key to stability

President Barzani receives UK’s Defence Senior Advisor

Date: 2022-09-07 09:05:14
President Barzani receives UK’s Defence Senior Advisor

President Barzani discusses the Presidential election with the UK ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2022-01-16 09:34:40
President Barzani discusses the Presidential election with the UK ambassador to Iraq

Kurdistan's President praises the US support for Iraq and the Region

Date: 2021-09-30 14:29:58
Kurdistan's President praises the US support for Iraq and the Region

President Nechirvan Barzani meets with the Prime Minister of Lebanon

Date: 2022-02-19 16:47:30
President Nechirvan Barzani meets with the Prime Minister of Lebanon

President Barzani embarks on an official visit to Baghdad

Date: 2021-04-10 08:44:21
President Barzani embarks on an official visit to Baghdad