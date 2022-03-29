President Barzani discuss launching a national initiative with al-Dhari

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and the head of the Iraqi national project, Jamal Al-Dhari, stressed the need to launch a national initiative to form the new Iraqi government.

Al-Dhari's office said in a statement that the latter discussed with President Barzani the latest developments in Iraq, and stressed the need to launch a national initiative to reach an agreement between all parties and form the new Iraqi government.

Earlier today, a statement by the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region said that the two sides discussed the latest developments in Iraq, the ongoing efforts to hold the Presidential vote session, and the process for nominating a new Prime Minister.

According to the statement, the two sides stressed the need for overcoming the obstacles hindering the political process in a way that serves that country's interest.