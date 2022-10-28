President Barzani congratulates al-Sudani PM al-Sudani

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, on Tuesday made a congratulatory phone call to the new Iraqi Prime Minister, the presidency of the Region said.

The official statement said, "We warmly congratulate all Iraqis on this important step of the newly formed cabinet obtaining the confidence, and the new government program winning the approval."

"Our special congratulations to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Sudani and his cabinet members. We wish them all success in their duties."

It added, "We hope that this promising step will be the beginning of the end of the suffering of the Iraqi people and a new start to resolve the problems and the crises, to promote economic growth and to support the development of services, to strengthen stability and security, to correct the political process, to resolve the disputes between Erbil and Baghdad, to restore the trust of the people in state institutions, and to address the legitimate demands of the citizens."

"On this occasion, we affirm the support of the Kurdistan Region for the success of the new government’s agenda and the realization of its promises. As always, we reiterate our readiness to resolve all issues between Erbil and Baghdad through dialogue and within the framework of the constitution."

"We reiterate that it is our collective responsibility to find solutions to the various problems in Iraq and to overcome the hardships of this period. The interests of Iraqis and all its communities require all of us to fulfill our duties", the statement concluded.