Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-28T21:06:38+0000
President Barzani congratulates Iraq’s Parliament Speaker and his first deputy for winning the confidence vote

Shafaq News/ President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, made phone calls with the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Muhammad al-Halboosi and the new first deputy parliament speaker Mohsen al-Mandalawi.

The Kurdish Presidency said Barzani congratulated Al-Halboosi for regaining the confidence vote and Al-Mandalawi for assuming the new position, wishing them both success.

The Kurdish President stressed the necessity for cooperation, dialogue, and understanding to “overcome the challenges and obstacles that block the political process in Iraq.”

The Parliament Speaker and his first deputy also thanked Barzani for the words of congratulations.

