President Barzani condemns the rocket attack on al-Halboosi's residence in al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, on Wednesday denounced the rocket attack that targeted the headquarters of the Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Mohammad al-Halboosi, as a "serious threat to the country's security and stability."

President Barzani tweeted, "we condemn last night's attack on the residence of Mr. Mohammad al-Halboosi, the Parliament Speaker, and resulted in injuring two civilians. We wish them health and a speedy recovery."

"Those deeds are a serious threat to the country's security and an attempt to incite chaos and strife," he said, "we urge everyone to pursue self-restraint and exhibit awareness and vigilance," he concluded.

Two children were wounded on Tuesday night when rockets were fired towards the home of Iraq's speaker of parliament, Mohammad al-Halboosi.

Three Katyusha rockets landed about 500 meters from the home of al-Halboosi in the Gurma district of Anbar governorate, west of Iraq.

The attack came hours after Iraq's top court approved his re-election as speaker.

The wounded children were "taken to hospital in Gurma", Iraqi police said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

The UN called the attack a "cowardly" attempt at creating chaos in the country.

"We urge authorities to intensify efforts to prevent such acts and apprehend perpetrators. Calm and restraint must prevail to thwart attempts to destabilize," it said on Wednesday morning.

Recently, attacks on headquarters of Sunni parties have remarkably increased in Kirkuk, Baghdad, and al-Anbar. The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) was affected in this wave as well.