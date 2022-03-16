President Barzani commemorates the 34th anniversary of the Halabja chemical attack

Shafaq News / President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, has issued a statement on the 34th anniversary of the Halabja Chemical Attack.

President Barzani said, "Today, we mark the 34th anniversary of the heinous chemical attack on Halabja city in which more than 5000 innocent people lost their lives. They were killed in one of the most terrifying crimes of history on March 16, 1988 by the then Iraqi regime which used banned chemical weapons in its vicious attack on the city. Thousands more were injured and lost their homes in the horrendous assault."

"The Halabja chemical attack will forever remain a symbol of the oppression against a victimized people whose only crime is that they seek freedom and justice on their own lands; a people who greatly contributed to the history and civilization of this region, and always sought friendship, humanity, peace, coexistence and tolerance."

He added, "The chemical attack on Halabja was yet another criminal effort in history to destroy the determination of the people of Kurdistan and their aspirations to live in freedom and dignity. But the great people of Kurdistan remained defiant, prevailed over the forces of evil and continued their struggle towards a better life, freedom and dignity."

All available means must be used to further serve and support Halabja, the President continued, "On this occasion, we urge the Iraqi government to implement its legal and moral obligations and compensate the residents of Halabja, which suffered at the hands of former Iraqi regime. We ask the federal government to hasten the process of turning Halabja into a governorate."

"As we remember the Halabja calamity, we urge the international community to further ban and prevent the use of chemical weapons. The world must stand united in their efforts to eradicate weapons of mass destruction so that Halabja horrors are not repeated anywhere else in the world."

The statement concluded, "We reiterate that the best way to remember and pay tribute to the memories of the victims of Halabja massacre and all the martyrs of Kurdistan is that all parties, factions and communities stand united and work together to ensure all the lawful rights of the people of Kurdistan and preserve Kurdistan Region’s federal and constitutional entity. All of us need to draw lessons from history which can guide us to a better future."