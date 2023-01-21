President Barzani calls for shunning "selective implementation" of Iraq's constitution

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, on Saturday called for shunning the "selective implementation" of the Iraqi constitution, reiterating the region's commitment to supporting Mohammad Shia al-Sudani's cabinet and the political agreement that gave birth to it.

President Barzani's remarks came during a memorial service for the chairperson of the Supreme Council of the Islamic Revolution in Iraq, Ayatollah Mohammad Baqer al-Hakim, on the 20th anniversary of his assassination.

"The constitution is a political and social contract between the components of Iraq. It should not be ignored the way it is ignored now and should be fully implemented," he said.

The president said the Kurdistan region backs Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani's government program, hoping that he manages to commit to the agreement that gave birth to his government.

Barzani stressed that safeguarding the rights of the different communities in Iraq renders Baghdad stronger, urging the political forces in the country to embrace the "spirit of partnership".

The president said that the Kurdistan region houses more than 40 different ethnicities, ascribing this "pluralism" as a sign of "Iraq's strength".