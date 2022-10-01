President Barzani calls for coordination to overcome the obstacles

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received the new-elected First Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Mohsen Al-Mandalawi.

The Kurdish Presidency said in a statement that both sides discussed the political developments in Iraq and the next stage in the Parliament’s work.

The two sides stressed coordinating among all political parties to “achieve stability and overcome obstacles.”

Earlier this week, lawmaker Hasan al-Mandalawi was elected the first deputy for the Iraqi parliament speaker, winning a majority of 203 from 235 lawmakers.

Al-Mandalawi, a Fayli Kurd, trumped Yaser al-Husayni (7 votes) and Bassem Khashan (17 votes) in the race to replace the resigned Hakem al-Zameli.