President Barzani calls for an Iraqi national dialogue in Erbil

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-29T20:23:15+0000
President Barzani calls for an Iraqi national dialogue in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, on Monday warned of the reverberations of the "political and security developments" in Baghdad, expressing Erbil's readiness to act as a mediator between rival camps.

"We are closely following, and with great concern, the political and security developments Baghdad and other territories of Iraq are witnessing today," the president said in a statement, "we urge all the parties to practice self-restraint and avoid the situation from spiraling out of control."

The president warned of the consequences of disrupting state institutions, urging the protestors to "preserve the state's prestige and refrain from hampering its missions."

"The situation in the country requires utmost wisdom, heeding reason, and proceeding with national and honest dialogue, in addition to everybody's cooperation for Iraq to survive this difficult situation."

"The Kurdistan region, as always, will help find the solution and create an agreement between the Iraqi parties. Therefore, we invite, again, all the relevant Iraqi forces and parties to come and meet in Erbil, and launch a serious dialogue to overcome the aggravated situation of the country," he concluded.

