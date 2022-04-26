Report

President Barzani called for cooperation among all components to overcome the political deadlock 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-26T13:05:34+0000
President Barzani called for cooperation among all components to overcome the political deadlock 

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani met with the Iraqi political figure Fakhri Karim in Erbil.

The Presidential Office said that both sides discussed the political situation in Iraq, electing the next Iraqi president and prime minister, the current challenges of the political process, and other issues.

According to the statement, they stressed the necessity of cooperation among the Iraqi forces, parties, and components to overcome the political deadlock and reach a solution for the current conditions.

