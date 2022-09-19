Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Barzani attends Queen Elizabeth's funeral 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-19T09:34:57+0000
President Barzani attends Queen Elizabeth's funeral 

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, attended on Monday the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch whose rule spanned seven decades.

The longest-reigning monarch's coffin will be brought from Westminster Hall, where it has been lying in state since Wednesday evening.

Barzani has joined King Charles III and dozens of other world leaders for a reception on Sunday, among scores of dignitaries and royals from Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas.

He arrived on Sunday in London accompanied by the British ambassador to Iraq.

related

Nechirvan Barzani returns to Erbil from a three-day visit to Baghdad

Date: 2021-04-12 17:18:38
Nechirvan Barzani returns to Erbil from a three-day visit to Baghdad

Nechirvan Barzani or Fuad Hussein might be the next Iraqi President, Al-Siyada says

Date: 2022-02-08 20:46:33
Nechirvan Barzani or Fuad Hussein might be the next Iraqi President, Al-Siyada says

Kurdistan's President praises the US support for Iraq and the Region

Date: 2021-09-30 14:29:58
Kurdistan's President praises the US support for Iraq and the Region

President Barzani called for cooperation among all components to overcome the political deadlock 

Date: 2022-04-26 13:05:34
President Barzani called for cooperation among all components to overcome the political deadlock 

President Barzani warns of chaos amid major political shake-up in Iraq 

Date: 2022-06-13 16:33:07
President Barzani warns of chaos amid major political shake-up in Iraq 

President Barzani calls for an Iraqi national dialogue in Erbil

Date: 2022-08-29 20:23:15
President Barzani calls for an Iraqi national dialogue in Erbil

President Barzani embarks on an official visit to Baghdad

Date: 2021-04-10 08:44:21
President Barzani embarks on an official visit to Baghdad

Kurdistan’s President: Iraq and the Region are one family; its members have to sit at one table for dialogue

Date: 2021-04-23 08:01:11
Kurdistan’s President: Iraq and the Region are one family; its members have to sit at one table for dialogue