President Barzani attends Queen Elizabeth's funeral 

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, attended on Monday the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch whose rule spanned seven decades.

The longest-reigning monarch's coffin will be brought from Westminster Hall, where it has been lying in state since Wednesday evening.

Barzani has joined King Charles III and dozens of other world leaders for a reception on Sunday, among scores of dignitaries and royals from Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas.

He arrived on Sunday in London accompanied by the British ambassador to Iraq.