Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Barzani and former PM al-Abadi discuss joint action to cope with crises in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-22T16:40:54+0000
President Barzani and former PM al-Abadi discuss joint action to cope with crises in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, on Tuesday met with the head of al-Nasr (Victory) Alliance, Haidar al-Abadi, in Iraq's federal capital, Baghdad, an official readout said.

Barzani and al-Abadi, according to the readout, discussed the political and security situation in Iraq, the new government's program, and the joint work to overcome the crises.

The meeting touched upon Iraq's ties with neighboring countries and the situation in the Middle East, the readout said.

Since he arrived in the Iraqi capital earlier today, President Barzani has held a series of key meetings with senior government and political figures.

Barzani has met with the Iraqi president and prime minister, representatives of al-Siyada (Sovereignty) coalition, and leaders of the Coordination Framework.

related

President Nechirvan Barzani received Iran’s Ambassador

Date: 2021-12-21 16:06:55
President Nechirvan Barzani received Iran’s Ambassador

President Barzani: Iraq is in dire need of the Arbaeen values

Date: 2022-09-17 12:52:58
President Barzani: Iraq is in dire need of the Arbaeen values

Nechirvan Barzani to visit Baghdad after the holidays

Date: 2020-12-29 09:21:16
Nechirvan Barzani to visit Baghdad after the holidays

President Barzani's visit broke the ice between PUK and KDP, MP says

Date: 2022-05-27 11:17:31
President Barzani's visit broke the ice between PUK and KDP, MP says

President Barzani meets Prime Minister al-Sudani in Baghdad

Date: 2022-11-22 11:56:52
President Barzani meets Prime Minister al-Sudani in Baghdad

President Barzani meets Ammar al-Hakim

Date: 2021-04-11 06:32:38
President Barzani meets Ammar al-Hakim

President Barzani invites Iraqi parties to Erbil

Date: 2022-07-31 08:19:51
President Barzani invites Iraqi parties to Erbil

Kurdistan's President condemns the Diyala Attack, calls for full cooperation between Erbil and Baghdad

Date: 2022-01-21 17:15:34
Kurdistan's President condemns the Diyala Attack, calls for full cooperation between Erbil and Baghdad