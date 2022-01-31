Report

President Barzani and al-Halboosi arrive in Najaf to meet al-Sadr

Date: 2022-01-31T07:15:02+0000
President Barzani and al-Halboosi arrive in Najaf to meet al-Sadr

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and the Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Mohammad al-Halboosi, have arrived in Najaf to meet the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr.

The visit was proposed by Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani.

In a statement, Leader Barzani said that in order to address the problems and prepare a suitable political environment, he launched this initiative so that political parties can discuss and remove the obstacles hindering the political process in Iraq.

The Kurdish leader hoped that this step would contribute to solving the crisis the country is going through.

