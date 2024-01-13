President Barzani, US envoy discuss peace in Iraq, Middle East

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, met with the US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, on Saturday evening discussed peace efforts in a bid to prevent escalation in the Middle East.

According to a readout by Barzani's bureau, the two sides exchanged views on the political and security situation in Iraq, the relations between Erbil and Baghdad, and the ongoing talks between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Federal Government of Iraq to resolve their differences.

They also discussed the latest developments in the Middle East as tension soars across West Asia in the aftermath of the Hamas-Israel war.

The two sides "agreed on the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region and preventing the escalation of tensions."