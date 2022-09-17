Report

President Barzani: Iraq is in dire need of the Arbaeen values

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-17T12:52:58+0000
President Barzani: Iraq is in dire need of the Arbaeen values

Shafaq News/ Iraq is in dire need of the Arbaeen values to promote tolerance and coexistence, Kurdistan's President Nechirvan Barzani said on Saturday.

In a tweet he shared earlier today, the president of the semi-autonomous region said, "commemorating the Arbaeen is an inspiration of the sacrifice and nobility lessons in a quest to promote truth."

"Iraq today is in dire need of the precious values and lessons in order to consolidate the principles of tolerance, coexistence, and peace throughout its entire spectrum for a better life for our people and a bright future for our children," he added.

