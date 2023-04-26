President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid Receives Sudanese Ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News / President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid received the Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to Iraq, Abdulrahim Saeed Khattab Abdurrahman, on Wednesday.

A statement issued by the Presidency indicated that Rashid expressed his concern for the situation in Sudan during the meeting, pointing out that the Sudanese people deserve an elected and strong government that works towards providing security, stability, services, and fulfilling their legitimate aspirations.

The President also expressed his hope for an end to the fighting in Sudan and the resolution of problems through peaceful means and dialogue between political parties, which would strengthen security and preserve civil peace.

Rashid highlighted Iraq's readiness to provide support in order to establish the foundations of peace, and emphasized the importance of taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of Iraqi citizens residing in Sudan, facilitating their evacuation and safe return to Iraq.

In turn, the Sudanese Ambassador provided a comprehensive explanation to the President about the situation and developments taking place in the Republic of Sudan.