Preliminary info: State of Law coalition and the Sadrist bloc take the lead in the election results

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-08T20:15:33+0000

Shafaq News/ A source in the Electoral Commission revealed the preliminary results of the special polling process that took place earlier today. The source told Shafaq News Agency, on condition of anonymity, that the preliminary results, based on the figures received by the commission, indicate the progress of the State of Law coalition and the Sadrist bloc in Baghdad, the central and southern governorates of the country. There is a competition between Al-Fatah coalition and the National State forces, for the third and fourth places in those governorates, according to the source. The source indicated that these results are preliminary, based on the counting of 60 percent of the votes cast. The number of today's voters reached 821,800 with a 69% participation rate.

