Precision airstrike by Iraqi F-16 neutralizes Islamist group in Diyala

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Joint Operations Command (JOC) said a terrorist group has been killed following an airstrike by Iraqi F-16 fighter jets on Sunday.

"Leveraging intelligence information provided by the Military Intelligence Directorate and under the expert planning and supervision of the Joint Operations Command's Targeting Cell, our valiant air force pilots delivered a decisive airstrike against a terrorist group entrenched in the Sindij area within the Diyala operations sector," the statement said.

The precision airstrike resulted in the elimination of the terrorist group's members and the obliteration of their hideouts, the statement said.