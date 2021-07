Shafaq News/ An explosion damaged a power transmission tower in the Nahrawan area east of Iraq's capital city, Baghdad, amid protests against the deteriorating Electricity services.

A source told Shafaq News agency on Sunday that the tower partially collapsed due to the explosion that took place earlier at noon.

This morning, demonstrators blocked Diyala and al-Madaen bridges in the Nahrawan to protest water shortage and excessive power outages, causing a massive traffic jam.