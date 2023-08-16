Power stations out of service in Basra due to sudden accident

Shafaq News / The General Company for Southern Electricity Distribution, a branch of the national electricity distribution authority, announced today, Wednesday, that several power stations in Basra governorate, located in the southernmost region of Iraq, have been temporarily taken offline.

In a notification issued by the Basra branch, it was reported that infrastructure work carried out by the engineering contracting company "Ababil" has impacted the power transmission lines. The area affected spans from the al-Tarbiya Bridge to the al-Tawisa in central Basra.

This disruption resulted in the disconnection of the 400 kV line, designated as (1), from the 132 kV line, rendering it non-operational.

The company further clarified that the impact caused by the engineering company has led to the shutdown of nine power stations simultaneously. Their supply has been interrupted for a duration of approximately two operational hours, corresponding to the same period of power outage.