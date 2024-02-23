Power restored to Al-Badwaniyah in Diyala after tornado repairs

Shafaq News/ On Friday, power was successfully restored to Al-Badwaniyah village in Diyala after repairing the damages caused by the Al-Khalis tornado.

The director of the Diyala Electricity Distribution Branch, Miqdad Al-Jourani, told Shafaq News Agency that 90% of the electrical network in the village was damaged.

Last week, heavy rainfall and tornado-force winds struck villages in Al-Khalis district in northeastern Iraq.

The Iraqi Red Crescent Society reported that approximately 50 houses were damaged, along with the destruction of Al-Rawan Primary School in the village of Al-Badwaniya.

One person sustained moderate injuries.

Additionally, electricity poles, trees, and domestic animals suffered damage.

The Iraqi Red Crescent Society added that it provides food and supplies to around 100 affected families.