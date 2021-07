Shafaq News/ Technical teams in the Power Transmission department of the Saladin Governorate successfully put back the transmission line "Martyr Abdullah al-Qadima-al-Dor, North of Samarra, Ujail oilfield 132 KVA" to service.

A statement of the Northern General Company for Power Transmission said that the towers 11,12, and 13 collapsed due to an explosion on Thursday, putting the line out of service and cutting electricity of the oilfield and Saladin.

The statement added that the technical and engineering teams were able to lift the collapsed towers, reconnect the line, plug it back to the grid, and put it back to service.