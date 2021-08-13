Power lines supplying water plant blown up

Shafaq News/ Blasts from explosion devices damaged the power lines supplying the Karkh water plant in Iraq's capital city, Baghdad, the Ministry of Electricity reported on Friday.

In a statement issued earlier today, the Ministry said that "Nasr-Karkh water plant" and "Tarmiyah-Karkh water plant" 132 KV lines were attached today at morning by an explosive device that damaged tower 13 that connects the two lines to the water plant.

"Accompanied by security forces, a team from the Ministry's personnel was dispatched to identify the damage, complete the maintenance, and put them back on service."

"Targeting vital points in the national grid and redestroying what the state restores is irrefutable evidence on the attempt to kill the country that terrorism and sabotage continue to take down."