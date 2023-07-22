Power Struggles Hinder the Appointment of Committee Chairs: Lawmaker

Shafaq News/ Lawmaker Hussein al-Yasseri of the Fatah Alliance on Saturday said power struggles among the parliamentary blocs delay the appointment of the chairs for six essential committees in the Iraqi legislative body.

"As we inaugurated the new parliamentary term, the committees within the Council of Representatives were systematically categorized into tiers (A, B, C) —each tier embodying its own unique importance," he said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency.

"Political parties, in their strategic calculations, gravitated towards the primary committees, leaving the remaining ones in a state of neglect with no consensus being reached on the appointment of their respective chairs."

According to al-Yasseri, six committees within the Council of Representatives, inclusive of the Committees for Endowments and Tribes, Martyrs and Political Prisoners, Culture and Media, and Youth and Sports, currently find themselves in a leadership vacuum. They are managed temporarily by the senior-most members until formal appointments can be made.

"These six committees," he remarked, "have seemingly been overlooked by the political parties and blocs. Indeed, it appears that the traditional system of power-sharing is stymieing the appointment of a designated chair and vice-chair for each of these committees."

In an earlier development on January 18, 2023, the Iraqi Parliament had cast their votes, deciding on the members for its 25 parliamentary committees. This decision overturned previous resolutions concerning the allocation of lawmakers in these committees.

In the Parliament's second session of the fresh legislative term, helmed by Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, the selection of committees spanning various sectors - Finance, Legal Affairs, Integrity, Agriculture, Education, Higher Education, Security and Defense, Foreign Relations, Electricity and Energy, Services and Reconstruction, Investment and Development, Health and Environment, Transportation and Communications, Youth and Sports, Human Rights, and Endowments and Tribes, was accomplished.

The Parliament has since continued its voting process, addressing the Oil, Gas and Natural Resources Committee, the Economic, Industrial and Trade Committee, the Strategic Planning and Federal Service Committee, the Non-Regular Regions and Provinces Committee, the Culture, Tourism, Antiquities, and Media Committee, the Labor and Civil Society Institutions Committee, the Immigration, Displaced Persons and Social Reconciliation Committee, the Martyrs, Victims, and Prisoners Committee, and the Women, Family, and Childhood Committee.