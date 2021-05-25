Postponing the elections is a Rebellion against Democracy, Al-Maliki says

Shafaq News / the head of the State of Law Coalition, Nuri Al-Maliki announced, on Tuesday, that the parliamentary elections will be held as scheduled.

Al-Maliki said in a statement that despite recent talks about postponing the elections, they will take place on time.

On forming “an emergency government", he stressed that this will be is “a Rebellion against Democracy and the will of the Iraqi people, who have decided to participate widely in the elections."

Al-Maliki called on the current government to plan and work firmly to provide a security environment that protects candidates and voters and prevents fraud."

On Monday, a leader in the Wisdom (Al-Hikma) Movement, led by Ammar al-Hakim “Some political parties are afraid of holding the elections, because their chances to win have ended, in the other hand, there are political forces that refuse to postpone the elections."

“Other political forces are working on another scenario, to declaring an emergency government for the next stage, so not holding parliamentary elections, these parties are controlling the current government, they want to preserve their influence, partisan and political interests and they have a deep state into the state.” He added.

It is noteworthy that early elections were a key demand of anti-government protesters who staged mass demonstrations that started in October 2019.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said the decision to set a new date to hold an early contest was made to give IHEC enough time to be fully prepared to hold fair and transparent elections.