Positive atmosphere between Erbil and Baghdad regarding the 2021 budget

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Region Government (KRG) representative in Baghdad, Faris Issa revealed on Wednesday the latest news of the negotiations between KRG’ delegation with the federal government and the Iraqi parliament.

Issa said to Shafaq News Agency, "meetings took place in a positive atmosphere," adding, "we provided all the necessary data to the federal Financial Committee… about oil and non-oil imports, and we also confirmed the readiness to cooperate.."

For his part, a member of Kurdistan's Democratic Parliamentary Bloc, Diyar Barwari, said on Wednesday, "KRG provided the accurate data to be included in the 2021 General Budget Law."

Barwari stressed that, "next week, the Parliamentary Finance Committee in Baghdad will present the latest draft of the budget law to the political blocs and members of Parliament for voting."

Meanwhile, the Presidency of the Iraqi Parliament held a meeting with the Kurdish delegation to discuss the Region’ Share.

The KRG delegation arrived in Baghdad on Monday to discuss the draft budget related to the Kurdistan Region share before submitting it to the Parliament.

According to Baghdad-Erbil agreement, the Region’s share is about 12.6 percent of the 2021 budget, in addition to paying the salaries of Peshmerga, in return, Kurdistan delivers the federal government the revenues of selling 250,000 bpd of oil.