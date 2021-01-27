Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Positive atmosphere between Erbil and Baghdad regarding the 2021 budget

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-27T10:47:49+0000
Positive atmosphere between Erbil and Baghdad regarding the 2021 budget

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Region Government (KRG) representative in Baghdad, Faris Issa revealed on Wednesday the latest news of the negotiations between KRG’ delegation with the federal government and the Iraqi parliament.

Issa said to Shafaq News Agency, "meetings took place in a positive atmosphere," adding, "we provided all the necessary data to the federal Financial Committee… about oil and non-oil imports, and we also confirmed the readiness to cooperate.." 

For his part, a member of Kurdistan's Democratic Parliamentary Bloc, Diyar Barwari, said on Wednesday, "KRG provided the accurate data to be included in the 2021 General Budget Law."

Barwari stressed that, "next week, the Parliamentary Finance Committee in Baghdad will present the latest draft of the budget law to the political blocs and members of Parliament for voting."

Meanwhile, the Presidency of the Iraqi Parliament held a meeting with the Kurdish delegation to discuss the Region’ Share.

The KRG delegation arrived in Baghdad on Monday to discuss the draft budget related to the Kurdistan Region share before submitting it to the Parliament.

According to Baghdad-Erbil agreement, the Region’s share is about 12.6 percent of the 2021 budget, in addition to paying the salaries of Peshmerga, in return, Kurdistan delivers the federal government the revenues of selling 250,000 bpd of oil.

related

Iraqi MPs: the fiscal law harms Kurdistan's people and radical solutions must be considered

Date: 2020-11-13 14:27:01
Iraqi MPs: the fiscal law harms Kurdistan's people and radical solutions must be considered

Kurdistan region to supply Iraq with electricity

Date: 2020-08-26 09:58:16
Kurdistan region to supply Iraq with electricity

Masrour Barzani: Baghdad must fulfill its obligations towards Kurdistan Region

Date: 2020-12-01 11:13:06
Masrour Barzani: Baghdad must fulfill its obligations towards Kurdistan Region

50 earthquakes struck Iraq and Kurdistan in August

Date: 2020-09-04 15:09:34
50 earthquakes struck Iraq and Kurdistan in August

An international coalition convoy enters Syria through the Kurdistan region

Date: 2020-12-04 06:10:52
An international coalition convoy enters Syria through the Kurdistan region

Iraq studies the effect of Covid-19 pandemic on reproductive health services

Date: 2020-09-09 06:46:38
Iraq studies the effect of Covid-19 pandemic on reproductive health services

Baghdad signs a new agreement with the UN to fight corruption in Iraq and Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-09 11:57:58
Baghdad signs a new agreement with the UN to fight corruption in Iraq and Kurdistan

Al-Kadhimi: Kurdistan region is a fundamental part of Iraq

Date: 2020-09-10 10:22:47
Al-Kadhimi: Kurdistan region is a fundamental part of Iraq