Posing as security officers, ISIS terrorists abduct two citizens

Shafaq News/ A group of ISIS terrorists abducted two persons and injured three others in an ambush on a road in the southeast of Mosul, the capital city of Nineveh, earlier today, Saturday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a group of ISIS operatives posing as official security forces on duty set up a checkpoint near the village of Kindar on the road between Makhmour and Erbil.

The members of the terrorist organization abducted two persons and opened fire on a vehicle, injuring three others on board.

The source said that the injured persons were transferred to a healthcare facility in Erbil without providing further details about the incident.