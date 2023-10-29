Population Council meeting produces strategic recommendations

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani presided over a high-profile meeting of the Supreme Population Council on Sunday.

A statement by al-Sudani's office said that discussions revolved around the ongoing implementation of the comprehensive national population and housing census. Additionally, the council reviewed recommendations stemming from the coordinative meeting among Arab Council for Population and Development member states. Furthermore, the meeting emphasized the imperative to monitor the execution of the National Population Policy Document (2023).

Prime Minister Al-Sudani underscored the vital need for the population policy to harmonize with ministries’ strategies, thereby bolstering indicators in education, healthcare, employment, and housing. They highlighted the importance of implementing recommendation to streamline facilities for individuals with special needs across state institutions.

Further recommendations encompassed supporting the endeavors of the Childhood Care Authority and the Disabled and Special Needs Authority. Moreover, enhancing the capabilities of reproductive healthcare providers within healthcare institutions was deemed essential.

Of particular significance was the council's endorsement for the implementation of the national school health strategy in secondary schools for both male and female students