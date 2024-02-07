Popular uproar in Baghdad: US claims responsibility for airstrike

Shafaq News / A security source revealed, on Wednesday evening, the details of the drone bombardment that targeted a vehicle carrying a leader in Kataib Hezbollah and a warehouse for the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in the areas of al-Mashtal and al-Baladiyat east of Baghdad.

The source said that the bombing resulted in the death of the leader of the battalions nicknamed "Abu Baqir" and two of his companions, and the injury of a fourth, explaining that it is unknown whether Abu Baqir was inside the vehicle or happened to pass by the moment of the incident.

The source indicated that preliminary investigations showed that the rockets used in the shelling are of little fragmentation of the Hellfire type, which adopts the heat method, indicating that one of the rockets fell near the incident area, where there is a PMF warehouse.

According to our correspondent, the crowds rejecting this incident are still gathered at the scene, chanting, "No, America... America is Satan."

The source pointed out that the closure of the road leading to the incident site continues, pointing out that forensic experts are present in the area to raise the criminal highlights.

"The targeted vehicle type is Jeep and talks about a Tahoe or Land Cruiser is incorrect," he said.

This shelling coincided with another explosion in the Ur neighborhood, east of Baghdad. however, according to the source, the explosion of an electricity transformer happened to explode minutes after the vehicle was targeted.

In this context, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command announced that it is investigating the bombing. On the other hand, a Pentagon official told Sky News Arabia and Al-Jazeera that "the US Air Force launched a strike in Iraq."

The official also said, "The US launched an attack today in Baghdad targeting a high-level individual."

Reuters also said he was "the highest-ranking Iraqi official assassinated by the US in Iraq since the assassination of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis."

For its part, the PMF Authority officially announced the death of Abu Baqir by publishing a picture of him on its official website.