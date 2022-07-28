Report

Popular protests turn into civil disobedience, official says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-28T18:07:09+0000
Shafaq News / A prominent Sadrist leader revealed to Shafaq News agency that the supporters of the Sadrist movement are planning to escalate their protest if the Parliament convenes on Saturday to elect a new President and assign Mohammed Shaya'a al-Sudani the mission to form a government.

The leader, who preferred to remain anonymous, said that the Sadrist movement's supporters are planning to launch a sit-in in front of the Parliament building if the session is held.

The protestors are ready to escalate things in order to prevent holding the session, he added, noting that the protests will most likely turn into civil disobedience.

Iraq's parliament presidium on Thursday refuted media reports on scheduling a session for electing a new president of the republic on Saturday later this week.

A source from inside the parliament presidium said that the parliament did not invite the lawmakers for a session on Saturday.

"Reports about holding a vote for a new president of the republic are unfounded," the source said.

