Shafaq News/ Pope Francis delivered a mass today, Saturday, in St Joseph church in Baghdad.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent stated that the president, Barham Salih, and the parliament Speaker, Mohammed Al-Halbousi, attended the mass.

Many Christian families tried to get to the ceremony, but security forces prevented them for not having invitations.

The Pontiff arrived on Friday in Iraq in the first Papal visit ever to the country.