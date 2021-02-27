Report

Pope Francis to visit Iraq on the same scheduled date, Official

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-27T16:19:19+0000
Shafaq News / The Supreme Committee involved in preparing for the Pope's visit confirmed today, Saturday, that the Pope's planned visit is still scheduled on the same date.

Ahmed Al-Sahaf, official of the Supreme Committee said in a statement Pope Francis will make his visit on time.

Al-Sahaf added that the committee is working hard to secure the government institutions cooperation to make the visit successful.

In December 2020, The Vatican announces that Pope Francis will make an Apostolic Journey to Iraq on 5-8 March 2021, visiting Baghdad, the plain of Ur, Mosul, and Qaraqosh.

This will be the first-ever visit by a pope to Iraq.

