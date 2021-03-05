Pope Francis recalls the Yazidis' Tragedy

Shafaq News / Pope Francis said in a speech delivered at Baghdad Palace, that the Yazidis in Iraq have been killed and persecuted by ISIS because of their religious affiliation, calling on international organizations to continue providing support and assistance to this country.

He said, "Over the past decades, Iraq has suffered from the disasters of wars, terrorism, and conflicts that have brought death and destruction. I cannot help but mention the Yazidis, the innocent victims of a vicious attack, as they were persecuted and killed because of their religious affiliation. Their identity and even survival were at risk.

The Pope called on the international community to play a decisive role in promoting peace in Iraq and the entire Middle East.

Francis stressed, "no one must be considered a second-class citizen in Iraq," expressing his support for the return the displaced to their homes and the reconstruction of Iraq.