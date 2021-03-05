Pope Francis recalls Our Lady of Salvation Church massacre

Shafaq News / During his visit to Baghdad's Our Lady of Salvation Church, Pope Francis condemned the massacre that took place ten years ago in the church and killed dozens of Christians.

In his speech, the Pope said, "I would like to recall the terrorist attack that took place in the Church 10 years ago, in which a group of believers passed away. Their death reminds us well that incitement to war, violence, hatred and bloodshed are inconsistent with the teachings of religion."

"Economic and personal security has led to internal displacement and the immigration of many Iraqis to other countries", he added.

On October 31 2010, ISIS terrorists burst in and a four-hour siege ensued, after which 58 bodies of worshippers, priests and security forces were recovered.

Pope Francis arrived earlier today in Baghdad, on a historic four-day visit.

The Pope will visit Baghdad, Najaf (where he will meet the leading spiritual leader of Iraqi Shia Muslims, Ali al-Sistani), Ur city in Nasiriyah.

The Pope will also visit Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, to meet with senior officials, including the President of the region, Nechirvan Barzani, as well as four cities with a Christian majority in Nineveh.