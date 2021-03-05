Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Pope Francis heads to Iraq, leaving Rome

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-05T07:18:30+0000
Pope Francis heads to Iraq, leaving Rome

Shafaq News/ Pope Francis starts a historic trip to Iraq on Friday, defying security fears and the pandemic.

The Pope left Rome and it’s supposed to arrive within four hours.

During his four-day visit, the 84-year-old Pope will reach out to Shiite Muslims when he meets Iraq's top cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani.

Security will be tight in Iraq, thousands of security forces spread around the Country to protect him.

The pope's visit has deeply touched Iraq's Christians, whose numbers have collapsed over years of persecution and sectarian violence, from 1.5 million in 2003 to fewer than 400,000 today.

related

The schedule of Pope Francis visit to Iraq

Date: 2021-03-03 17:59:13
The schedule of Pope Francis visit to Iraq

Pope Francis to visit Iraq, first Apostolic Journey in 15 months

Date: 2020-12-07 12:20:01
Pope Francis to visit Iraq, first Apostolic Journey in 15 months

The Pope's visit program to Iraq overlooked an essential component, MP says

Date: 2021-02-25 16:48:29
The Pope's visit program to Iraq overlooked an essential component, MP says

Al-Amiri coalition flies solo and describes the Pope's visit as "historic"

Date: 2021-03-04 10:27:41
Al-Amiri coalition flies solo and describes the Pope's visit as "historic"

An Italian security delegation arrives in Iraq to assess the situation before the pope's visit

Date: 2021-01-12 12:09:11
An Italian security delegation arrives in Iraq to assess the situation before the pope's visit

Preparations for Pope Francis' visit to Iraq are in full swing

Date: 2021-02-27 14:51:45
Preparations for Pope Francis' visit to Iraq are in full swing

Iraqi Air and Land secured ahead of the Pope's visit

Date: 2021-03-04 13:30:04
Iraqi Air and Land secured ahead of the Pope's visit

Pope Francis condemns the explosions that targeted Baghdad

Date: 2021-01-21 13:50:55
Pope Francis condemns the explosions that targeted Baghdad