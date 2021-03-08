Report

Pope Francis congratulates the “courageous” Iraqi women on the International Women's Day

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-08T08:21:15+0000
Pope Francis congratulates the “courageous” Iraqi women on the International Women's Day

Shafaq News / on the International Women's Day Pope Francis, on Monday, described the women of Iraq as “brave”.

“I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to all the women, especially the women of Iraq, courageous women who continue to give life, in spite of wrongs and hurts. May women be respected and protected! May they be shown respect and provided with opportunities." The pontiff said in a tweet.

Pope Francis on Monday leaves Iraq ending his historic visit which is described of bringing hope to the country's Christian minority with a message of coexistence, forgiveness and peace.

The pontiff and his traveling delegation were seen off with a farewell ceremony at the Baghdad airport, from where he left for Rome following a four-day papal visit that has covered five Governorates across Iraq.

