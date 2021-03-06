Pope Francis arrives in Najaf to meet top Shiite leader Al-Sistani

Shafaq News / Pope Francis arrived today Saturday morning in the city of Najaf, as part of his historic papal visit to Iraq.

The Pope travels to Najaf to meet Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani, widely considered the most authoritative leader for Shi’ite Muslims.

Later, he will visit “Ur” Archaeological City in Dhi Qar Governorate linked to the memory of Abraham.

In the coming two days, the Pope will continue his Iraqi tour by visiting the city of Erbil, as well as Mosul and Qaraqosh in the plain of Nineveh.

This is the first-ever visit by a pope to Iraq.