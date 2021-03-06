Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Pope Francis arrives in Najaf to meet top Shiite leader Al-Sistani

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-06T05:50:40+0000
Pope Francis arrives in Najaf to meet top Shiite leader Al-Sistani

Shafaq News / Pope Francis arrived today Saturday morning in the city of Najaf, as part of his historic papal visit to Iraq.

The Pope travels to Najaf to meet Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani, widely considered the most authoritative leader for Shi’ite Muslims.

Later, he will visit “Ur” Archaeological City in Dhi Qar Governorate linked to the memory of Abraham.

In the coming two days, the Pope will continue his Iraqi tour by visiting the city of Erbil, as well as Mosul and Qaraqosh in the plain of Nineveh.

This is the first-ever visit by a pope to Iraq.

related

Iraqi Air and Land secured ahead of the Pope's visit

Date: 2021-03-04 13:30:04
Iraqi Air and Land secured ahead of the Pope's visit

Pope Francis condemns the explosions that targeted Baghdad

Date: 2021-01-21 13:50:55
Pope Francis condemns the explosions that targeted Baghdad

Aoun Welcomes Pope Francis in the land of "civilizations, religions and cultures"

Date: 2021-03-05 12:46:25
Aoun Welcomes Pope Francis in the land of "civilizations, religions and cultures"

Pope Francis to visit Iraq on the same scheduled date, Official

Date: 2021-02-27 16:19:19
Pope Francis to visit Iraq on the same scheduled date, Official

Al-Sistani to hold fair elections

Date: 2020-09-14 06:56:06
Al-Sistani to hold fair elections

Baghdad prepares to welcome Pope Francis

Date: 2021-03-04 14:59:19
Baghdad prepares to welcome Pope Francis

Pope Francis to meet top Shiite cleric Sistani on Iraq visit

Date: 2021-01-28 12:30:35
Pope Francis to meet top Shiite cleric Sistani on Iraq visit

Pope Francis recalls the Yazidis' Tragedy

Date: 2021-03-05 14:01:28
Pope Francis recalls the Yazidis' Tragedy