Pope Francis arrives in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Pope Francis arrived on Friday in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad in a historic first papal visit.

The Pope says the trip is an “act of love” for Iraq’s Christian population decimated by militant attacks and the ISIS takeover of much of the country.

During his four-day visit, the 84-year-old Pope will reach out to Shiite Muslims when he meets Iraq's top cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani.

Security is tight in Iraq; thousands of security forces are spread around the Country to protect him.

The pope's visit has deeply touched Iraq's Christians, whose numbers have collapsed over years of persecution and sectarian violence, from 1.5 million in 2003 to fewer than 400,000 today.