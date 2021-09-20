Pope Francis and Ayatollah al-Sistani to feature an Iraqi commemorative stamp

Shafaq News/ Pope Francis and Ayatollah Sayyid Ali al-Sistani will feature on a homage stamp for the former's visit to Iraq, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Telecommunications, Raad al-Mashhadani, said on Monday.

Al-Mashhadani told Shafaq News Agency that the Iraqi Postal Service printed the stamp that commemorates the historic visit of the Pontiff to Mesopotamia and his meeting with the Supreme Shiite Authority in the country.

The Ministry's spokesperson said that the issuance is part of the Ministry's 2021 plan to commemorate the visits of VIP figures to Iraq.

"Only 5000 stamps will be distributed...The stamp was designed by Saad Ghazi and printed by the Iraqi Postal Service. It will be distributed by the company's offices and the offices of stamp collectors."