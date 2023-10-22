Pope Francis Meets with Chaldean Patriarch Louis Sako

Shafaq News/ Pope Francis met with Chaldean Patriarch Louis Sako of Iraq and the World on Saturday.

According to a statement from the Patriarchate, "Pope Francis received Cardinal Louis Sako in a private audience at the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican," without providing further details.

On July 13, 2023, the Iraqi judiciary issued an order for the summons of Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Louis Raphael Sako.

On July 17, Patriarch Louis Sako decided to leave Baghdad due to a longstanding dispute with Rayan Kaldani, the head of the Babylon movement.