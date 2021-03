Shafaq News/ Pope Francis took off towards the city of Mosul after meeting with the President of Kurdistan Democratic Party, the Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani.

Pope Francis arrived this morning in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil.

Upon disembarking from his plane, the Pontiff was received by the Region’s President, Nechirvan Barzani, and Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, and clerical figures from the region.